SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The suspect in last week’s deadly explosion and fire at a home in San Francisco’s Sunset District is due in court Friday. Darron Price, 53, is being charged with multiple felonies, all in connection with the home explosion that left his 51-year-old wife dead and another person in critical condition.

Price will be arraigned later this morning. Police say after searching the scene, they found evidence of an illegal drug lab.

Price is facing multiple charges including involuntary manslaughter, manufacturing a controlled substance, four counts of reckless burning, two counts of child endangerment and one count of elder abuse. The explosion last week happened on 22nd Avenue in the Sunset District.

Price’s home was completely destroyed in the blast and two neighboring homes were severely damaged. Windows up and down the block were blown out as a result.

Investigators say they recovered butane tanks, ovens and other materials consistent with processing hash oil. One jar of the suspected product was tested and contained acetone along with other dangerous flammable solvents.

Price’s brother spoke with KRON4 last week and said he had more than 30 years of experience in manufacturing cannabis products. His brother says he would not have risked doing something at his home and feels there has to be more to the story.