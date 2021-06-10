SF supervisor Aaron Peskin going to rehab for alcohol treatment

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco supervisor Aaron Peskin announced Thursday he is going to rehab for “alcohol treatment” and issued an apology.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Peskin said in part, “I stand by my long legislative and civic record but must also take full responsibility for the tenor that I have stuck in my public relationships – for that I’m truly sorry.”

Peskin went on to thank his family, colleagues, staff and friends “for their understanding support as I work through the difficult issues that I’m finally confronting.”