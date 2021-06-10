SF supervisor Aaron Peskin going to rehab for alcohol treatment

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco supervisor Aaron Peskin announced Thursday he is going to rehab for “alcohol treatment” and issued an apology.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Peskin said in part, “I stand by my long legislative and civic record but must also take full responsibility for the tenor that I have stuck in my public relationships – for that I’m truly sorry.”

Peskin went on to thank his family, colleagues, staff and friends “for their understanding support as I work through the difficult issues that I’m finally confronting.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News