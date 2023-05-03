SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Nordstrom announced Tuesday that two of its San Francisco locations will be closing this summer. The retail company decided to not renew leases at its main Westfield location on Market Street and the Nordstrom Rack location across the street.

SF Supervisor Matt Dorsey said on Twitter Tuesday he is “very disappointed” about Nordstrom closing two locations in his district. His tweet continues by saying Nordstrom cites “unsafe conditions for customers, retailers and employees” for the closures.

Dorsey, who runs District 6 which consists of the SoMa neighborhood where the shops are located, said the city needs to commit more staffing to the San Francisco Police Department.

California State Senator Scott Wiener called the closures “horrible and tragic but long in coming” on Twitter. Wiener called for changes to be made in downtown San Francisco, ranging from “housing, office, retail (and) nightlife.”

California Congressman Kevin Kiley also reacted to the Nordstrom closures in SF. “This is how to run a city into the ground,” Kiley said on Twitter.

Nordstrom isn’t the only major retailer to close in downtown San Francisco. Saks Fifth Avenue, located next to Nordstrom Rack, is set to close later this year. Anthropologie is closing its Market Street location on May 13.

The Nordstrom Rack’s last operational day will be July 1, officials said. The main Westfield location is set to open until the end of August.

Throughout the last few years, Union Square has dealt with retail theft — notably in November 2021. At least 10 stores in the area were either burglarized or attempted to be burglarized, including Louis Vuitton (video below), Bloomingdales and Walgreens.

At least eight people were arrested in connection to those retail thefts, KRON4 reported.

Whole Foods Flagship Store in SF Closes

Whole Foods’ “flagship” store on Market Street in San Francisco closed last month after its opening just a little over a year ago on March 2022. The company said it needed to “ensure the safety” of its employees as a reason for the closure.

Dorsey also called the closure “disappointing” but is “unsurprised.” The supervisor admitted on Twitter his neighborhood has been facing issues of drug-related retail theft and other safety issues.