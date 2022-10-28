District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safai tweeted this picture of his home being broken into. (Photo courtesy of Supervisor Ahsha Safai)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Supervisor Ahsha Safai, who represents the Excelsior and Outer Mission neighborhoods on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, had his house broken into while he was trying to finish a home renovation, he stated via Twitter.

“My house got broken into – trying to finish renovation,” the District 11 supervisor stated. “Stove, microwave, and vent all stolen.”

Safai thanked the San Francisco Police Department for a “quick response.”

Safai reported the break-in the same day that San Francisco’s representative in the House of Representatives, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, had her house broken into and her husband beaten, according to police.