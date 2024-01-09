SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston is taking action to reverse the closure of a Safeway. The store is the Fillmore District’s only grocery store, and residents are concerned its closure will create a food desert.

The Safeway located at 1335 Webster St. has been open for 40 years. Safeway announced last week that it plans to shut the store down and sell the land to a company that will turn it into a mixed-use development project.

“I stand in solidarity with the community and urge Safeway to rescind the closure plan and meet with community and city leaders to develop a plan for this crucial site in the heart of the Fillmore that not only avoids harm, but actually benefits the community,” Preston said.

The store includes a pharmacy and bank, and Preston said many in the Fillmore and Japantown communities rely on the store for food, pharmaceutical products and banking services. Although the store is slated to close in March, Preston said there is no estimated time for construction to begin on the new development.

“Safeway should remain open until the developer buying the property breaks ground, and beyond that, we should make sure that any development on the site includes a new grocery store,” he said.

Per Preston’s office, Safeway has not held any meetings with Fillmore residents about the plan.

“Safeway has operated for over forty years at this site, and to abruptly close in March with less than two months’ notice is painful to the entire community that relies on this grocery store,” said Majeid Crawford, Executive Director of the New Community Leadership Foundation.

The land was purchased by Align Real Estate, which plans to include housing and commercial real estate in its new development. Safeway said last week that the new site is “an opportunity to positively impact the community and be part of a solution to bring much needed additional housing to San Francisco.”

KRON4 reached out to Safeway regarding Preston’s resolution and is awaiting a response.