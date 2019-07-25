Live Now
SF supervisor proposes fee for disposable food containers

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco wants to add a fee to disposable food containers in an effort to reduce waste and litter throughout the city.

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin introduced the proposal.

It would require food vendors in the city to charge a quarter for disposable cups and food containers.

The 25-cent surcharge does not apply to purchases made with food stamps.

It would also require all restaurants to provide customers who dine-in with reusable foodware.

If passed, the new rule would take effect at the start of next year.

