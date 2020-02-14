SF supervisor says Mayor London Breed should ‘step back’ from her duties

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed released a statement Friday addressing a personal relationship to former Public Works director Mohammed Nuru, who was arrested two weeks ago on public corruption charges.

Many are not too pleased with the announcement.

San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar said Breed should step back from her duty as mayor in a statement he released Friday afternoon.

The statement read:

“Mayor Breed’s admission of thousands of dollars in unreported gifts from a subordinate is likely illegal, certainly unethical, and part of a culture of casual corruption that is eroding the faith of the public. It must end. Given the seriousness of this admission, the direct connection to the central figure in the FBI’s investigation into public corruption, I believe we need to put the people of San Francisco first. I believe Mayor Breed should do the right thing and temporarily step back from her duties until a full, independent investigation can be completed.” Gordon Mar, San Francisco Board of Supervisors

Breed said she dated Nuru two decades ago and after their relationship ended, they remained close friends.

Nuru was arrested along with Nick Bovis, the owner of a popular Fisherman’s Wharf restaurant Lefty O’Douls, and both were charged with honest services wire fraud.

The suspects’ charges stem from a series of five schemes, which includes an allegation that they bribed an SFO commissioner in exchange for help in securing Bovis’ bid for an airport restaurant lease.

Breed said when she learned of the allegations against her “close friend” Nuru, she was confused, heartbroken, and shocked.

She also stressed in her statement that she “never asked Mohammed Nuru to do anything improper, and he never asked me to do anything improper.”

