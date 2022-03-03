(KRON) – A San Francisco supervisor is working to outlaw massive rent increases for tenants who were formerly protected by rent control.

Supervisor Dean Preston, who represents the Western Addition in the city government’s legislative body, proposed legislation that would limit rent increases for tenants by requiring landlords to remain in line with the city’s rent ordinance, which currently stops landlords from raising annual rents by no more than 7%.

The proposed legislation comes after a number of residents lost their rent-controlled status at the Frederick Douglas Haynes Garden Apartments.

The apartments are a 104-unit affordable housing complex in the Western Addition.

Residents tried to challenge this with the San Francisco Rent Board last year.

But the board sided with the property owners since building repairs were paid for with city and public funds, therefore the rent control protections no longer applied.

As a result, people who live there saw a huge spike in rent.

One family that has lived in the complex since 1997 saw their rent jump more than $500 in one month, and Preston’s office says their rent is set to increase that much every year for the next five.

So the supervisor is working to make sure this doesn’t happen to other San Franciscans. Aside from proposing this legislation, Preston is continuing to work with Mayor London Breed’s office to help renters.