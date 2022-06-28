SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is working to create more housing. On Tuesday afternoon, they approved an ordinance that will allow small multi-unit buildings in areas that used to be single family homes.

KRON4 has community reaction on the change from a non-profit that works to make the city more liveable.

An ordinance passed by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors would allow large single family homes to turn into multi-unit buildings. The ordinance was sponsored by Supervisor Rafael Mandelman.

Mandelman said in a statement, “the way much of San Francisco is zoned today makes it easier to flip existing housing into luxury monster homes than to build small apartment buildings for regular people. If someone is going to build to the size allowed by our current zoning in a given neighborhood, why not have four or six middle class households in that same size box rather than one very wealthy family?”

The ordinance would allow four units on most lots, and six units on corner lots. It provides an exception to density limits in residential house zoning districts which cover roughly 60% of the city’s developable land area.

Tom Radulovich is the executive director of Livable City, a non-profit that advocates for more affordable housing. He says he’s excited about the change.

“It’s been a long time coming and a long overdue step for San Francisco in creating more opportunities for housing.”

He says people don’t have to worry about major changes to their neighborhoods. It will happen slowly. “It’s not going to change physically. One of the goals of this ordinance was to make sure the buildings are the same size and scale as you’re used to,” he said.

The ordinance says no rent controlled units or current multi-family units would be removed to create these new units.

Radulovich says he believes this change could positively impact people that already live in these areas. “That’s going to not continue to drive up rents and property prices in the way that it has but provide some housing options that folks in your neighborhood actually need,” he said.

The vote was the first of two required for the ordinance to be adopted. It is expected to be at the board’s next regular meeting on July 12. If approved by the mayor, the new zoning would go into effect in late August.