SF Supervisors Haney and Walton call for post-pandemic homeless housing plan

A homeless man sleeps in front of his tent along Van Ness Avenue in downtown San Francisco, California on June, 27, 2016. Homelessness is on the rise in the city irking residents and bringing the problem under a spotlight. / AFP / Josh Edelson (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Supervisors Matt Haney and Shamann Walton introduced a resolution calling for a Post-Pandemic Homeless Housing Plan in an effort to ensure individuals brought into hotels during the crisis are housed long term.

Both supervisors plan to hold a hearing later this summer to discuss the formation and implementation of their proposed Post-Pandemic Homeless Housing Plan.

“It’s a simple principle: no one should be returned to the streets when the emergency ends. Releasing hundreds of people, most of whom have underlying medical conditions or are elderly, to the streets is unthinkable,” Supervisor Haney said.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done in getting vulnerable people off the streets and into hotels as the COVID emergency continues, but we also have to plan ahead, and this will take us to the next step in building off the investments in temporary housing and keeping everyone housed. It’s not just the right thing to do, it’s an opportunity to make real progress for our city in ending homelessness, it’s absolutely critical.”

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, an unprecedented level of local, state and federal funds have been invested into temporary shelters in the form of hotels, congregate shelters and RVs for people experiencing homelessness during the pandemic.

The funds have been able to help curb the spread of COVID-19 and provided temporary housing for over 1,400 people experiencing homelessness.

The future of keeping many “Shelter In Place” hotels open for a year remains uncertain despite the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing plans to keep temporary shelters open for a year.

The city still has to acquire thousands of hotel rooms to shelter people experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This resolution builds off of The City’s work of quickly restructuring our homelessness response during the COVID emergency and partnering with the state, federal government, private hotels owners, disaster service workers, and community-based non-profit service providers,” Supervisor Walton said.

“When the emergency ends, that will be the real test of our values: can we sustain and build off of that momentum and keep our most vulnerable residents inside by connecting them to a range of housing options. This will be a good guide for the Housing and Shelter Workgroup.”

According to the supervisors the plan still needs to leverage a wide range of options including acquiring hotels and transitioning them to permanent supportive housing filling the city’s current stock of permanent supportive housing, rapid-rehousing, flexible housing subsidies, building new housing and more.

Both supervisors made the announcement regarding post-COVID-19 housing on Tuesday and sets forth specific steps that should begin immediately — making sure everyone in COVID-19 temporary housing is provided with a “Coordinated Entry” housing assessment and directs the Department of Homelesness to release certain information.

Information asked to be released by the Department of Homelessness:

How many Permanent Supportive Housing units are vacant and available for occupancy

How many hotel clients are eligible for different types of housing or housing subsidies with a breakdown by race

The anticipated number of units that will be converted to permanent supportive housing through acquisition

Anticipated occupancy for the City’s congregate shelters when the emergency ends

At this time, many clients in the hotel shelter programs have not been assessed to determine their eligibility for housing which is a critical step in matching individuals experiencing homelessness with a housing placement and helping end their homelessness.

In April, HSH reported that 94 people “exited” homelessness into housing — defined as Permanent Supportive Housing, Rapid Rehousing or Rent Subsidies through the Homeless Response System.

According to Haney’s office, they are estimating at least 300 vacancies in Permanent Supportive Housing based on conversations with housing partners and previous data from the current fiscal year where an average of 107 individuals are being placed into housing each month.