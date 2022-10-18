SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted to approve changes to zoning laws that would increase the amount of new units that could be built in the city.

The proposal, authored by District 8 (Castro-Noe Valley) Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, would “allow up to four units of housing on every residentially zoned lot in the City and up to six units on corner lots,” according to a press release from his office.

Rafael Mandelman, San Francisco District 8 Supervisor, in a 2018 photo. District 8 includes the Castro, Glen Park, Noe Valley, Diamond Heights, and Mission Dolores. (Photo courtesy of The Office of Supervisor Mandelman)

The vote was 10-1 in favor of the proposal; District 10 (Potrero Hill-Bayview-Hunter’s Point) Supervisor Shamann Walton, the board’s president, was the only no vote.

Mayor London Breed vetoed a similar proposal in July, but the revised legislation requires ministerial approval for a code-compliant duplex or lot split in RH-1 districts; that is, those areas almost entirely occupied by single-family homes without side yards on lots 25 feet in width. It also allows additional rights to property owners.

“It was nearly two years ago that I began down this path to allow small- and medium-sized apartment complexes citywide, and I’m glad that we’ve finally arrived at a version that has the support of the mayor, my colleagues on the board, and pro-housing advocates,” Mandelman stated. “While we have much more work ahead to streamline and lower the costs associated with building new housing, this is an important step in the right direction to increase density in San Francisco and puts us on the right path to add the capacity to meet our housing needs.”

A final vote will be taken Oct. 25, and then the legislation will be sent to Breed’s office for her approval. If Breed signs it into law, the new zoning rules will come into effect in early December.