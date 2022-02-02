SF supes approve resolution apologizing to Chinese for old, racist policies

Supervisor Matt Haney speaks at the press conference outside Boeddeker Park in Tenderloin, San Francisco, Calif., on Aug. 5, 2021. Supervisor Haney announced the city’s plan to expand funding for the City’s Pit Stop public restroom program. (Harika Maddala/Bay City News)

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney joined members of the city’s Chinese community on Wednesday morning to denounce past mistreatments and racist policies enacted by the city throughout its history.

The rally in Chinatown comes one day after the Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution apologizing to Chinese immigrants for cruel and antiquated policies that ultimately sought to undermine their progress.

“The Chinese community in San Francisco has a deep and rich history but we have to acknowledge the harmful wrongs that our city has committed against this community,” Haney said in a statement.

“Although many of these injustices occurred long ago, it’s clear this discrimination continues to happen today. This apology and commitment to budget investments will not erase what has been done but is a necessary step for us to address the continued violence and discrimination that the Chinese community is still experiencing,” he said.

In 1860, the state’s education code prohibited Asian students from attending public schools, prompting San Francisco Unified School District officials to close all Chinese schools in 1870 for the next 15 years.

Additionally, the 1870 Consolidation Act, approved by the city’s supervisors, disallowed anyone of Chinese descent to be employed by any state, county, or municipality.

Haney authored the resolution along with former San Francisco Unified School District students. Other cities, including San Jose, Antioch, and Los Angeles, have already enacted similar legislation.

The ordinance comes as the organization Stop AAPI Hate has recorded 762 reported hate crimes in San Francisco against people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent since July 2021. Of those cases, victims of Chinese descent accounted for the largest portion with 63 percent.

With the resolution now approved, the Asian Pacific Islander Council, a San Francisco-based advocacy group, is next calling for increased funding to help advance the city’s Asian and Pacific Islander communities and cultural institutions.

“The goal of this budget proposal is to acquire and preserve key assets in API immigrant corridors and enhance API community-based organization’s capacity and sustainability. While we cannot change the past, acknowledgement and reflection offer a path forward to address historical wrongs and make positive change,” API Council executive director Cally Wong said.

“This public acknowledgement of our city’s history of systemic racism against Chinese immigrants is timely as we urgently work to stem the latest tide of hate and violence against Asian American,” said Supervisor Gordon Mar, who is of Chinese descent. “As a city that values inclusion and equity, facing our past mistakes head on is an important step towards healing, safety and justice.”

According to Haney’s office, budget hearings at the Board of Supervisors’ Budget and Appropriations Committee over the next months will work to finalize funding for the Asian and Pacific Islander communities.