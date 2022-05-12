SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is considering legislation that would allow businesses in commercial corridors to opt-in to a pilot program that would have the department of public works clean graffiti on their property at no cost.

Currently, property owners are solely responsible for cleaning graffiti, and they are subject to fines if it isn’t addressed within a month.

District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar, who represents West Portal and Parkmerced on the board, introduced the legislation. She was co-sponsored by District 2 Supervisor Catherine Stefani, who represents the Marina.

“Small businesses have struggled to survive during the pandemic,” Melgar stated in a press release. “At that same time, having them open, even for limited hours, provided residents essential services during the city shutdown and also helped keep us sane. This pilot program is meant to offer back some support and appreciation while businesses regain financial health.”

If a business opts-in to the pilot program, San Francisco Public Works will “proactively monitor routes on a regular schedule and paint over graffiti as it is spotted,” the press release states.

Residences in commercial corridors can also opt-in.

“For far too long small businesses have been victimized by both rampant vandalism and city bureaucracy,” Stefani stated. “This pilot program will provide essential graffiti abatement services at no cost to the property owner and I’m grateful for Supervisor Melgar’s leadership on this. As we continue to recover from the pandemic we need to do all that we can to support and enhance the vibrancy of our commercial corridors.”

Of course, the city is responsible for cleaning graffiti on public property. Golden Gate Park saw significant vandalism and graffiti in the summer of 2020, when demonstrators toppled statues of Francis Scott Key and St. Junípero Serra.