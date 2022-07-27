SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – All 11 city supervisors are urging United States Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to suspend the transfer of patients from Laguna Honda to other skilled nursing facilities.

Supervisors say four people died shortly after their transfers.

Patients are being transferred from this hospital as apart of a federally-mandated closure plan.

The federal government is not giving Laguna Honda money due to numerous health and safety violations inspectors found.

In April, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services decertified Laguna Honda after inspectors deemed it in a state of substandard care.

The health department runs the hospital and is trying to get it recertified by a Sept. 13 deadline.

The federal government provides money for 700 patients at Laguna Honda — two-thirds of the whole hospital.

As of a week ago, 56 patients have been transferred, but now people are blaming trauma from moving four of those patients as their cause of death.

Every supervisor yesterday approved a resolution urging Becerra to intervene and get the center to review the relocation plan.

Supervisors are now also urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency at Laguna Honda due to the high rate of transfers.