(BCN) — Remote public comment at weekly San Francisco Board of Supervisors meetings is here to stay, supervisors decided Wednesday.

Supervisors voted on a meeting rules amendment that would preserve the board’s interim policy, which first came about during COVID-19 shutdowns, to allow unlimited remote public comment at meetings.

At first, seven supervisors voted “yes,” though the motion failed since it required eight votes to be approved. Board President Aaron Peskin made a motion to rescind the item, since it was initially required to be approved by Saturday.

Three supervisors who have previously voted in favor of remote public comment were unavailable to attend Wednesday morning’s rescheduled meeting. The meeting time changed after a cable box was vandalized downtown, which prevented the meeting from being broadcast live on its cable channels.

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman then changed his dissenting vote so the amendment could be approved. He previously introduced an ordinance that would discontinue remote public comment, except on request for people with disabilities.

Supervisor Matt Dorsey introduced the amendment that would change meeting rules so everyone can submit public comment remotely, regardless of disability status.

