SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A teacher at a private elementary and middle school has been charged with receiving of child pornography.

Charles Richard Barrett communicated with two minors in 2013 and 2014, federal prosecutors say, and received images from them.

Law enforcement was investigating Barrett’s partner when they found a computer in Barrett’s residence they claim have the pictures on it of two 16-year-old boys.

The news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California did not say where Barrett teaches, whether he was a teacher at the time, or whether these minors were students.

“Communications involving the first victim allegedly occurred between December 2013 to February 2014. According to the complaint, during that period, Barrett had a text message conversation with a minor that included sexually explicit images,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated. “Specifically, after the minor informed Barrett that he was 16-years-old, Barrett, who was 24 years old at the time, sent the victim sexually explicit images of himself and encouraged the victim to respond with sexually explicit images of himself. The victim complied. Barrett received at least nine sexually explicit images of the victim. The text exchange includes salacious descriptions of the images that were exchanged.”

The second series of messages also began in 2013, prosecutors say.

“Again, the victim informed Barrett that he was 16 years old and that he was a high school student in San Francisco,” the news release stated. “Barrett continued interacting with the victim, sent sexually explicit images of himself to the minor, and encouraged the minor to respond with sexually explicit images of his own. Barrett received at least four sexually explicit images of the victim.”

If convicted, Barrett faces a minimum of five and a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Barrett was detained. His detention hearing is at noon Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Hixson.