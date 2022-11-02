SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In San Francisco, some teachers working for the San Francisco Unified School District say that they have not been getting paid when they should be, and they are not happy about it. On Wednesday, teachers and staff with the school district rallied outside district headquarters.

They say that for months they have been dealing with problems that have resulted in some people not getting paid on time or getting benefits promptly. They want to send a message that this is unacceptable.

Some teachers called out sick Wednesday, and some are planning on walking away from work early today to protest ongoing problems. Earlier this year, SFUSD switched to a new payroll and HR system called EMPower. Almost immediately, there were problems.

Some teachers and staff weren’t being paid properly, which led to another protest outside district headquarters back in March. The school district promised to fix the problems, but more than seven months later, there are still issues.

“I have gotten so many emails from people at my site,” said Chris Clauss, a teacher at Washington High School. “I’m not getting paid correctly, this is wrong, that is wrong. Just this morning I got an email from someone at our site, that someone who supports our special day classes primarily, saying that they did not get paid.” For its part, the district acknowledges that there is still a problem, and they are shifting resources to deal with them.

Among other things, the district says they will issue cycle checks to people who didn’t get paid on time. They have also created a call center to help teachers and staff and are moving district office staff to help deal with problems faster.

In a statement posted on the district’s website on Wednesday, Superintendent Matt Wayne said, “SFUSD has a responsibility to solve this issue so that we can rebuild trust with our community. I know that there is a lot of work ahead, and we will not stop until we can make every SFUSD employee whole.”

While Clauss is hopeful the district can make things right, she said, “At some point, actions speak louder than words, and what we have decided as educators is that we will not accept this.”