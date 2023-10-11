SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco teachers will vote this morning if they are to go on strike. The teachers are looking for a significant pay raise.

If San Francisco educators vote for a strike, that means the teachers’ union United Educators of San Francisco will be one step closer to telling their teachers to stay out of the classroom.

The San Francisco Unified School District is offering as much as a $10,000-a-year pay raise. Teachers say San Francisco is extremely expensive and that’s not enough of a raise.

The two sides have been trying to make a new two-year contract for the past year.

If teachers vote to strike, the union will vote one more time on whether or not to strike. If that happens, it will be the first time San Francisco teachers will not be at work since 1979.