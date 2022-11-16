SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The City of San Francisco will be hosting a World Cup Village at locations around the city as the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar kicks off next week. The project will be a collaboration between the San Francisco Rec & Park Department and the nonprofit Street Soccer USA.

The month-long event will feature a series of public screenings of World Cup matches in locations across the city. It will also feature a “World Cup Village of food trucks, local merchants, performances, activities, live music and more,” according to the World Cup SF website.

Matches will be shown on jumbo screens at locations that include:

The Crossing

Union Square

JFK Promenade

Civic Center

A complete schedule of matches to be screened is to be announced, but there are events planned for the first two USA Group Stage matches, including the United States Men’s National Team’s kickoff match against Wales on Monday, Nov. 1 and the USMNT clash with England on Black Friday.

These are the matches currently listed on the schedule:

Senegal v Netherlands — Monday, Nov. 21, 8 a.m. at The Crossing

USA v Wales — Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. at The Crossing

USA v England, Friday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m. in Union Square

Argentina v Mexico, Saturday, Nov. 26, 11 a.m. in Union Square

Spain v Germany, Sunday, Nov. 27, 11 a.m. in Union Square

A schedule of matches for the JFK Promenade and Civic Center are yet to be announced.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks on on Sunday, Nov. 20 when host nation Qatar faces Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium. The USMNT, which is making its return to the tournament after failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, gets its campaign underway next Monday against Wales.