SF pauses reopening amid uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Mayor London Breed on Friday said San Francisco will have to pause some reopening plans after seeing an uptick in coronavirus hospitalizations.

The majority of activities and businesses that were scheduled to reopen or expand their capacity on Tuesday, November 3 will be paused, the mayor’s office said.

What will remain closed: Indoor pools, bowling alleys, locker rooms/showers at fitness centers.

What will remain paused: Restaurants, places of worship, museums, zoos, movie theatres will remain at 25% capacity indoors rather than increasing indoor capacity.

San Francisco is the only county in the Bay Area to have reached California’s lowest risk tier for coronavirus, called the Yellow/Minimal risk tier, and officials are hoping to keep it that way with pausing its plans.

The city says the number of new cases per day has increased over the last two weeks from 3.14 cases per 100,000 people to 4.17 cases per 100,000 people, and the number of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 has increased from 21 to 37.