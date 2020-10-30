SF pauses reopening amid uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Mayor London Breed on Friday said San Francisco will have to pause some reopening plans after seeing an uptick in coronavirus hospitalizations.
The majority of activities and businesses that were scheduled to reopen or expand their capacity on Tuesday, November 3 will be paused, the mayor’s office said.
What will remain closed: Indoor pools, bowling alleys, locker rooms/showers at fitness centers.
What will remain paused: Restaurants, places of worship, museums, zoos, movie theatres will remain at 25% capacity indoors rather than increasing indoor capacity.
San Francisco is the only county in the Bay Area to have reached California’s lowest risk tier for coronavirus, called the Yellow/Minimal risk tier, and officials are hoping to keep it that way with pausing its plans.
The city says the number of new cases per day has increased over the last two weeks from 3.14 cases per 100,000 people to 4.17 cases per 100,000 people, and the number of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 has increased from 21 to 37.
The following activities scheduled to resume on November 3 will be put on pause:
- Reopening of indoor pools, indoor locker rooms and showers at gyms, and indoor family entertainment activities like bowling alleys.
- Expanding capacity from 25% to 50% (up to 200 people) at indoor restaurants, indoor food courts, movie theaters, museums, zoos, and aquariums, and houses of worship.
- Expanding capacity at outdoor events from 200 to 300 people at outdoor worship and political protests.
The following activities scheduled to resume on November 3, will continue:
- Reopening indoor dining at museums at 25% capacity (up to 100 people).
- Expanding outdoor film production from 12 to 25 people with safety protocols and easing restrictions on indoor film production with testing and ventilation requirements or an approved health and safety plan.
- Allowing additional types of outdoor live performances with up to six performers in a drive-in setting.
- Allowing increased real estate showing and open houses with social distancing protocols in place.
Additionally, to continue to operate at 25%, indoor restaurants and personal service providers that deliver services requiring mask removal will need to post signage about what ventilation measures they have put into place and comply with at least one of a list of recommended ventilations strategies by November 17.
