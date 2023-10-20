SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco traffic enforcement driver suffered life-threatening injuries after his vehicle flipped over at the Broadway Tunnel on Wednesday, according to officials.

The parking enforcement driver was traveling eastbound at 11:11 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle and it overturned, an incident report stated. San Francisco emergency crews responded, and the driver was transported to the hospital for extremity injuries, the San Francisco Fire Department said on X.

The Broadway Tunnel was closed to traffic in the eastbound direction for several hours before reopening around 4:31 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver’s current condition is unknown at this time. No further details on what caused the driver to lose control were released.