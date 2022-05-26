SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Transgender District is pulling out of LGBTQ Pride events that are sponsored by the city as a response to Mayor London Breed’s decision to skip this year’s Pride parade on Market Street.

This includes the annual raising of the pride flag at City Hall, which kicks off the month’s festivities.

“The mayor’s decision — her seat of power, and her role and leadership in one of the most progressive cities in the world creates a domino effect,” Aria Sa’id, the district’s president, stated on Facebook. “Her seat can in fact choose when to support trans and queer people based on unspoken conditions — when in fact, our reality as trans people is we are fighting for a world in which we have cisgender people’s allyship WITHOUT conditions.”

The district said it would reconsider if Breed reverses her decision and apologizes to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community.

Breed opted to sit out this year’s Pride parade after the San Francisco Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride Celebration Committee — which puts on the event on the last Sunday of June annually — decided it would not allow police officers and sheriff’s deputies to march in uniform. LGBTQ police officers and sheriff’s deputies blasted the Pride board in a letter that stated the city’s firefighters were also boycotting the parade in solidarity.

For its part, the Pride board said its decision was a response to a 2019 incident of alleged police brutality at that year’s parade.

The first responders were joined by Matt Dorsey, who was appointed by Breed several weeks back as a city supervisor, representing the south of Market neighborhood. Dorsey is the second gay member of the Board of Supervisors. Shortly after Dorsey withdrew, Breed joined him, saying “I love the Pride Parade, and what it means for our LGBTQ community and for our city. It’s one of my favorite events. However, if the Pride Board does not reverse its decision, I will join our city public safety departments that are not participating in the Pride Parade.”

The Transgender District asserted in a statement Thursday that it is “profoundly disheartened” by Breed’s “lack of commitment” at a time when states are passing bills like Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, which critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The statement reads that Breed’s decision “‘breeds’ of transactional allyship instead of promoting allyship without conditions.”

The Transgender District, the world’s first legally-recognized transgender cultural district, was established by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 2017. It encompasses six blocks of the southeastern Tenderloin neighborhood and two blocks of 6th Street south of Market Street.

Activists were upset earlier this year when the district was split into two supervisor districts by the city’s Redistricting Task Force.