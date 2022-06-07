SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Today San Francisco voters will decide if they want to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

We are live here at his headquarters were his election staff has been working to prevent this from happening.

Boudin cast his ballot yesterday. Boudin is known as a progressive district attorney elected in 2019 on a platform of reducing incarceration.

Shortly after he got this position we entered the COVID-19 pandemic in which brutal attacks against Asian American seniors and robberies spiked.

Recall proponents say Boudin often seeks to avoid charging criminals in robberies, try juveniles as adults or seek longer sentences for people with gang affiliations.

Boudin’s supporters say his platform is in line with voter-approved measures to reduce sentences — they say conservative interests have exploited high-profile tragedies to make it seem like it’s boudin’s fault.

Boudin’s office has battled the police department, which accused his office of withholding evidence in a case against an officer.

Boudin says police often fail to bring thorough cases to the DA’s office for prosecution, making arrests in just five percent of cases.

He recently received praise for helping to create legislation against police using DNA collected from a rape to arrest the victim in an unrelated crime.

If Boudin is recalled, then San Francisco Mayor London Breed will chose his replacement.

In several recent polls, voters have expressed overwhelmingly support for his recall. We’ll have to see if that holds up when the votes are counted.