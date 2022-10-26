SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An elderly woman was killed after a driver struck her Monday in San Francisco, KRON4 reported earlier this week. The incident happened on 24th Avenue and Santiago Street in the Sunset District around 10:52 a.m.; the victim was identified as Huansu He.

With the upcoming midterm elections on Nov. 8, city officials are looking to take action. Measure L, one of the 15 measures on this election’s ballot, looks to prioritize pedestrian safety.

Measure L looks to improve roads and transit without raising taxes, according to documents from the San Francisco Department of Elections. The measure will look to improve pedestrian safety by upgrading traffic signals and improving transportation routes across the city, including crosswalk striping.

“I’m heartbroken and angry to report a pedestrian fatality in the Sunset (District),” SF District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar, who is in support of Measure L, wrote on Twitter. “Two seniors were struck and one of them killed by a driver racing east up Santiago who didn’t stop as they crossed the street at 24th Avenue.”

“The initiative ordinance would continue the existing sales tax at the current rate of 0.5% for 30 years,” according to SF Controller Ben Rosenfield. That would generate approximately $100 million per year — increased to roughly $236 million per year by the fiscal year 2052-2053 — in tax revenue to fund Measure L projects.

Those also in support of Measure L include Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, Firefighters Local 798 and the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce.

Those against the measure say that even though taxes won’t be increased immediately, the measure will still result in SF borrowing more money which could cause the city to raise taxes eventually.