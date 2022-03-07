SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – SF Animal Care and Control is warning of a possible distemper outbreak in the Bay Area.

Distemper is a contagious disease affecting domesticated dogs and other animals. It is often fatal and can leave survivors with permanent nervous system damage.

“Possible distemper outbreak in the Bay Area,” a Saturday tweet stated. “If you see wildlife (skunks, racoons, foxes, coyotes) acting abnormally (circling, acting disoriented, stumbling, sleeping in the open), don’t approach.”

People are asked to call animal control’s emergency dispatch at 415-554-9400 or email acc.dispatch@sfgov.org.