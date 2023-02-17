SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 33-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of the fatal shooting of a man Wednesday evening in San Francisco’s Hunters Point neighborhood, police said. Officers responded at 5:33 p.m. to a dispute reported in the first block of Northridge Road and arrived to find the 36-year-old victim, who was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds and succumbed to his injuries there, according to police.

The man’s name was not immediately available. Investigators identified San Francisco resident Charmela Smith the shooting suspect and took her into custody. She was booked into jail on suspicion of homicide, inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or former spouse, assault with a firearm, and receiving stolen property, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

