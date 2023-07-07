(KRON) — Adventures exploring the wilderness turned tragic for three Bay Area residents this July in Lake Tahoe, Modoc National Forest, and Yosemite National Park.

An Oakland man who was an “experienced hiker” died on Eagle Peak Summit Trail in Modoc National Forest wilderness, according to the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office. Ben Kiyoshi Nomura-Weingrow, 44, of Oakland, was found deceased by another hiker on July 2.

His body was found about 1,000 feet below the summit on the southeast side of the mountain, investigators said. Nomura-Weingrow had hiked the trail at least once before the July incident, MCSO stated.

(Image courtesy Modoc National Forest / NPS)

An autopsy was conducted on Nomura-Weingrow Thursday, however, his cause of death has not been released. “Foul play is not suspected in this case,” MCSO wrote. Modoc National Forest is located east of Mount Shasta, in a rugged region near the California-Oregon border.

A 25-year-old San Francisco woman, Ishrat Binta Azim, died on July 4 after she was swept over a waterfall in Lake Tahoe, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Emerald Bay in Lake Tahoe is a popular summer vacation destination. (File Photo by Sean Gallup/ Getty Images)

Azim fell from the top of Eagle Falls by Emerald Bay, the Sheriff’s Office stated. Her body was found below the waterfall in a pool of water.

El Dorado County Sheriff Capt. Michael Lensing told South Tahoe Now that the woman was trying to dip her toes into the water, and was holding her friend’s hand, when she slipped and plunged down Eagle Falls.

The tragedy was recorded by another group of Lake Tahoe visitors who happened to be shooting video with a cellphone at the same moment that the woman slipped, South Tahoe Now reported.

In Yosemite National Park, a Petaluma native remains missing after he went on a backpacking trip with friends.

Hayden Klemenok (Image via GoFundMe)

Hayden Klemenok, 24, was swept into rushing rapids and vanished over Upper Chilnualna Falls on July 2, according to his family and friends. Yosemite National Park officials said Klemenok slipped into Chilnualna Creek near the trail junction.

His sister, Taylor McKinnie, said her brother and his friends had hiked to the same location the previous day without any problems. Klemenok and fellow backpackers dipped their hands and hats into cold flowing water to cool off in hot weather, she said.

According to Klemenok’s LinkedIn page, he played baseball for three years at a Santa Rosa junior college before he transferred to San Diego State University, where he graduated just two months ago.

A search and rescue effort was launched, but no trace of Klemenok has been found.