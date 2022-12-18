SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Starbucks workers hitting the picket lines for the third straight day on Sunday. San Francisco’s Castro location, which is one of more than a hundred stores across the country shutting down for the weekend.

Starbucks employees in the Castro District say they want to have a voice in the decision-making process. They joined more than a thousand baristas nationwide participating in demonstrations.

Protesters were outside the Starbucks on 18th and Castro Street on Sunday. They are demanding better staffing, more stable scheduling and higher wages.

“We wanted to ramp up,” said James Kreiss who is a supervisor at the Castro location. “We are trying to put some pressure on the company to meet with us in good faith. Even the stores that have started bargaining their team of lawyers will show up for about five minutes and then they’ll dip so we really just want the respect that we deserve.”

The group “Starbucks Workers United” organized the three-day strike joining one hundred other stores nationwide.

“I think everyone deserves a union and everyone should be taken care of,” said Starbucks employee Kyle Trainer.

Trainer has been working as a barista in San Francisco for the past five years.

“I think there’s a stigma surrounding jobs like this, and you know it’s like an entry-level job,” Trainer said. “I think just because something is an entry-level job like this I think they’re a billion-dollar company I think they can kick in a little more to take care of people than they do.”

Starbucks responded to the strikes across the country:

“We remain focused on working together and engaging meaningfully and directly with the union to make Starbucks a company that works for everyone, and we urge workers united to uphold their promises to partners by moving the bargaining process forward.”

This strike is the second major strike in a month by Starbucks U.S. workers.

On Nov. 17, workers at 110 Starbucks stores, including the Castro District store, held a one-day walkout.

The employees at the Castro District store say they are waiting for a bargaining date and hoping they will get one after this strike. Meantime, Starbucks and the union have begun contract talks in about 50 stores, but no agreements have been reached.