SF Zoo celebrates Maki on World Lemur Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — In San Francisco, city officials and the San Francisco Zoo are celebrating the safe recovery of Maki the lemur.

The lemur was abducted from the zoo earlier this month and found a few days later. It’s a story that received national attention.

And in case you didn’t know, Oct. 30 is World Lemur Day and at the San Francisco Zoo Friday, they are celebrating by honoring the now world-famous Maki the lemur.

“We are so happy to have Maki back!”

At the zoo on Friday, Mayor London Breed led a ceremony to celebrate the safe return of Maki the lemur.

According to San Francisco Police, 21-year-old Maki was allegedly taken from the zoo on Oct. 14 by 30-year-old Cory McGilloway.

Maki was found, safe, two days later when he was spotted by 5-year-old James Trinh in a Daly City parking lot. For his quick thinking, Mayor Breed presented Trinh with proclamation from the city.

“When news first broke that Maki had been found, it was because this incredible kid spotted Maki. Just imagine being a kid and saying ‘mommy, daddy look it’s a lemur.'”

McGilloway, meanwhile, was found and arrested in Marin County and taken to San Francisco where he now faces charges of looting, vandalism, burglary, and grand theft of an animal.

Maki was returned to the zoo and has been doing well since his misadventure. On Friday, the zoo also announced receiving a new donation that will allow the lemur exhibit to be expanded.

“We want to make sure that what happened to Maki doesn’t happen to other lemurs in this exhibit.”

And you can come visit Maki yourself. The zoo is open, although you have to make a reservation online. The zoo requires social distancing and masks at all times.

