SF Zoo mourns loss of beloved gorilla

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Zoo is mourning the loss of Zura, a 39-year-old female gorilla.

On Friday, Zoo officials announce that the Western Iowland gorilla had passed away.

Zura was being treated for long-term digestive issues but her condition worsened.

She arrived in San Francisco from the Columbus Zoo in 1982.

Officials say Zura was the granddaughter of Columbus Zoo’s renowned ‘Colo,’ who was the firstborn gorilla taken care of by humans over 60 years ago.

“Zura had a beautiful, distinctive face and a one-of-a-kind personality, and so many of our guests recognized her when they visited,” said Tanya M. Peterson, CEO and Executive Director of San Francisco Zoological Society. “As one of our older females, she lived among different generations of our gorilla troop, from the great silverback, ‘Bwana’ to our gentle, contemplative silverback, ‘OJ’. She will be missed by all of us.”

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Zura, 39-year-old female Western lowland gorilla. She was a favorite for generations of families & animal care staff alike since her arrival in 1982. Her beautiful, distinctive face & sassy personality will truly be missed. pic.twitter.com/5Rr2nczMBw — San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) November 21, 2020

Zura was a staff favorite and she enjoyed blown ‘snow’ and bubbles.

She leaves behind four Western Iowland gorillas.