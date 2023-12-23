(KRON) — Three food truck workers in Union Square were taken to the hospital Saturday evening after an incident in the kitchen, the San Francisco Fire Department said. The three workers suffered burn injuries after a stove inside the truck “ruptured.”

SFFD said the food truck was in the area of Stockton and Geary streets. There was no fire and no danger to people near the food truck.

Video from the Citizen App shows the scene of first responders tending to the incident. Watch in the media player above.

SFFD first tweeted about the incident at 8:28 p.m. No other information was immediately available.

Earlier in the day, police advised the public to avoid Union Square due to protestors committing crimes that range from assault to damage to property. That scene has since been cleared, and several suspects were arrested, according to the San Francisco Police Department.