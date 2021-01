SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Firefighters were able to contain a fire that broke out Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in Potrero Hill.

The fire had been burning in the area of 700 Missouri.

No injuries were reported.

1 Alarm fire 700 Missouri AVOID AREA (Potrero Hill, San Francisco) 📲 Live on @CitizenAppSFO https://t.co/2GgPPZPXFh — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 25, 2021

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.