(BCN) — In the span of two hours, San Francisco firefighters had to contain two fires in the city early Saturday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a one-alarm fire in the Marina District neighborhood.

The blaze occurred at a residence at 2250 Bay Street, the San Francisco Fire Department said on social media. The fire was contained within 25 minutes, according to firefighters, who added that no one suffered injuries or was displaced due to the blaze.

Shortly before 3 a.m., firefighters were also alerted to a multi-residential structure fire at 332 Irving Street in the Inner Sunset neighborhood.

An occupant was rescued and had to be sent to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention, firefighters said.

The fire was contained at 3:15 a.m., according to the fire department. Both fires are being investigated, the fire department said.

