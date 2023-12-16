SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews are responding to a grass fire Saturday night at Baker Beach, the San Francisco Fire Department said on X. The public is asked to avoid the area.

SFFD posted about the fire on social media at 10:25 p.m. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

As of 11 p.m., the fire has been extinguished. SFFD says the size of the fire was approximately 25 square feet.

A Spare the Air alert was issued this week in the Bay Area, which bans the burning of wood or other solid fuel in the region.

Baker Beach is located in the western part of the Presidio. The beach is just north of the Sea Cliff neighborhood.