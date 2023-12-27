SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people are being rescued from a car that fell 100 feet down a slope in the area of Glen Canyon Park on Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department said on X. Fire crews responded to the scene at O’Shaughnessy Boulevard & Del Vale Avenue before 3:30 p.m.

The public is advised to avoid the area. According to a video posted by SFFD (above), it appears a blue sedan was the vehicle that fell.

The conditions of the two people are unknown at this time.

