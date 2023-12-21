SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A dog was rescued at Fort Mason Thursday night after falling approximately 80 feet from a trail to the water’s edge, the San Francisco Fire Department said on X.

The dog was critically injured and was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital. Officials did not say how the dog fell in the first place.

SFFD posted photos from the scene of the rescue (below). A video from the scene can be viewed in the media player above.

(SFFD) (SFFD) (SFFD)

SFFD posted the news on X at 7:09 p.m. Fort Mason is located between San Francisco’s Marina District and Fisherman’s Wharf.