SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Fire Department is fighting fire at a three-story residential building in the Dolores Heights neighborhood, according to a tweet.

The fire is reported at 23 Clipper Street, which is at Dolores Street. People are being advised to avoid the area.

There are no reported injuries from what is a 1-alarm fire as of 12:28 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.