SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A group of local firefighters could be in hot water after a citizen spotted them wearing shirts with political affiliations.

On Saturday, witnesses saw a group of firefighters working on a hydrant. It was not out of the ordinary until witnesses noticed something a little bit different about the uniforms the firefighters were wearing.

A picture posted to Twitter shows a firefighter wearing a shirt that reads “Let’s Go Brandon” across the back. The phrase was coined in at a NASCAR race in when a reporter mistook a “F— Joe Biden” chant for “Let’s Go Brandon.” It’s now a way for people to show their support of former President Donald Trump.

A photo captured an SFFD firefighter wearing a “Let’s Go Brandon” t-shirt. (Photo courtesy of @docinsf via Twitter)

The San Francisco Fire Department responded to the tweet saying that the uniform was “not the official uniform of the SFFD.” SFFD sent a statement to KRON4 regarding the incident.