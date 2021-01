SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – SFFD rescued hamsters from a house fire Saturday night.

The family self-evacuated and informed SFFD that their pets were still in the house.

The FAMILY self-evacuated and informed SFFD of the family pets (Hamsters) still in the house. The fire was contained at 711 Hrs; Hamsters were rescued and safe. pic.twitter.com/Vd8SOW8Hcu — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 10, 2021

The fire was contained and the hamsters are safe.

