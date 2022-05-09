SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Fire Department rescued a person from the Bay overnight Sunday near the Ferry Building, according to two tweets.

Fire Boat 3 conducted an active rescue, according to a tweet sent at midnight Sunday that also asked people to avoid the area. Two minutes later, the department tweeted “rescue swimmers have the victim —paramedic rescue swimmers performing CPR.”

KRON ON is streaming live

KRON4 has reached out to the SFFD to ask if CPR was successful, if the person was taken to the hospital, their condition, and how they ended up in the Bay in the first place, but the department has not responded.