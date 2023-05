SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department responded to multiple reports of overturned kayaks in the bay on Memorial Day. Two adults and two children were rescued after their kayaks capsized.

Two victims will be hospitalized for hypothermia, but all four people are expected to recover. A coast guard helicopter was used in the rescue.

The area of the incident is off of Hunter’s Point.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KRON4 News for more information.