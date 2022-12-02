SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco firefighters have been making sure that kids get a present for the holidays since 1949. The “toy program” run by local Union 798 is the city’s largest collection of its kind.

You might have seen the red barrels around town and at fire stations. On Friday, the San Francisco Hotel Council hosted an event to support the effort and celebrate a record-breaking number of donations that will be going to 30,000 families.

City leaders who attended also took time to acknowledge that is a sign the community is coming together and helping San Francisco bounce back after the pandemic.

“Without this, our program wouldn’t work. Every one of these toys will end up in the hands of a child this year,” said SFFD’s Mike Guajardo, a 23-year veteran of the program.

“This is our annual holiday luncheon and toy drive,” said Alex Bastian, president of the San Francisco Hotel Council. “And as you can see we are in the holiday spirit, the toys are abundant. This is a record-breaking event and this community, the hospitality community, is back and we are ready to take on 2023.”

KRON ON is streaming news live now

If you’d like to apply to receive a toy, click HERE.