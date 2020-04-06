SFMTA announces major cuts to Muni bus service during pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – People who are still riding Muni during the coronavirus pandemic can expect delays Monday as the transit agency is working to change the schedule starting Tuesday.

SFMTA Chief Jeffrey Tumlin said on Twitter today will be a mess, so if you can use a different mode of transportation you should.

The new schedule will suspend service on dozens of lines across the city all in an effort to protect riders and drivers.

The low ridership lines will be cut, but the key lines that serve hospitals, commercial areas, and neighborhoods where residents have the fewest mobility alternatives will stay in service.

Tumlin says about 30% of drivers are expected to not show up starting today so that is why services will be going down.

Muni should only be used for essential travel – when riding, leave seats and spaces for critical workers and for those who don’t have any other options.

This new schedule will go into effect Tuesday and Wednesday.

Check back for updates.

Latest Stories: