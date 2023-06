(KRON) – The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has been awarded $30 million in federal funds to support the transition towards zero-emission vehicles and facilities.

The grant, which comes from the Department of Transportation, will also be used to modernize old bus facilities and yards. The agency says they will install 18 electric vehicle charging stations at the old bus yards.

SFMTA plans to go fully electric by 2040.