SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Municipal Transit Authority has made changes to an intersection near the entrance to Interstate 280 where a 4-year-old girl in a stroller was killed in the crosswalk last week. The transit authority posted on Friday that it had reduced the two right turn lanes from 4th Street onto King Street down to a single lane.

The change is intended to slow traffic and reduce the conflict between turning cars and pedestrians in the crosswalk.

SFMTA SFMTA

The move was made “in response to last week’s tragedy,” SFMTA said.

The death of the 4-year-old girl, whose father also suffered life-threatening injuries, led to widespread outcry from the community, city leaders and safety advocates. On Monday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed called for immediate safety improvements to the South of Market intersection.

The driver in the fatal crash, a 71-year-old woman, was arrested and charged with three counts of failure to yield to pedestrians and vehicular manslaughter.