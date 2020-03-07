SFMTA officials assure riders there is no risk of coronavirus on Muni

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — As the novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout the Bay Area, fears have increased in the community.

SFMTA officials want to advise the public that Muni is safe and risk-free from COVID-19.

They say Muni cars, stations and high-touch surfaces are cleaned regularly. High-touch surfaces like railings at Muni stations are cleaned about every four hours.

“There remains no specific risk to transit riders regarding coronavirus,” SFMTA officials said in a statement Friday.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared a local emergency on Feb. 25.

On March 5, two community-spread cases of coronavirus were confirmed in San Francisco. One patient is a man in his 90s with underlying health conditions. The second patient is a woman in her 40s.

Muni says riders can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 with these recommended precautions:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Stay home if you are sick.

Officials say they will keep the community informed as updates become available.

The transportation agency said it will continue to communication with health officials and city partners while monitoring the deadly virus.

