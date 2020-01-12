SFMTA Officials: Man hit, killed by Muni train after climbing between cars

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man was hit and killed by a Muni train early Sunday morning, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

Around 1:17 a.m. on Sunday, the fatal accident occurred at Bayshore Boulevard and Sunnydale Avenue.

Muni officials say the train was at the last stop of the line waiting for the light when a person on the platform tried opening the doors to the train.

According to officials, the man then climbed over the safety bars and sat between the train cars.

The man fell off after the operator started to turn the car around.

Officials say the person was hit by the second car.

Muni officials say it appears that the operator did not know the collision occurred and a second train operator had reported the body.

By 6:57 a.m. the scene had been cleared.

Officials continue to investigate and send their condolences to the family of the man.

SFMTA says that this is the first time this sort of incident has happened in about two years.