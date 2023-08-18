(KRON) — Last weekend’s Outside Lands festival was sold out, but the success of the three-day festival didn’t stop there. One public transit agency enjoyed a busy weekend.

More than 1 million riders were reported to use Muni, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency tweeted. A total of 1,116,500 riders used Muni from Aug. 11-13 — a 26% increase in systemwide ridership from last year’s festival.

SFMTA posted photos of crews directing traffic for pedestrians walking toward the festival (below).

This came on a weekend when Cruise cars halted traffic in the city Friday night. The autonomous vehicle company says the reason for the Cruise cars malfunctioning is “wireless connectivity issues” linked to Outside Lands.

The three-day festival drew approximately 75,000 attendees per day.