SFMTA to increase e-scooter production in the city

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – More e-scooters are hitting the streets of San Francisco.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency approved the next phase of the Powered Scooter Share Permit Program.

The program will expand from two operators with about 2,100 e-scooters to four operators with about 4,000 e-scooters.

On top of the scooter program nearly doubling, a new set of terms and conditions will be applied based on what they learned during the first phase.

The new phase is expected to start as soon as Oct. 15, once the terms and conditions are reviewed.