SFMTA to resume enforcement for street sweeping

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency sets to resume enforcement for street sweeping as the city gradually begins to reopen following shelter-in-place orders due to COVID-19.

Mayor London N. Breed and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced Friday that the city will resume enforcement for parking violations related to street sweeping beginning Jun 15.

On March 17, Mayor Breed announced SFMTA would not issue tickets for street sweeping to allow residents to stay home following shelter-in-place orders for COVID-19 without worrying about getting a ticket.

Despite the city encouraging people to move their vehicles if they could to allow for street sweeping crews to continue their work — as many as 18,000 vehicles failed to move to allow for mechanical street sweeping.

“Now as we’re reopening, we’ve reached the point where we must resume parking enforcement so that we can clean our streets. We’ll of course continue waiving tickets for people who face issues related to COVID-19,” Mayor Breed said.

The city says resuming enforcement for mechanical street sweeping os necessary to ensure that streets remain as clean as possible as the city begins to allow more businesses and activities to resume.

“Our agency’s main objective during our COVID-19 response was to promote safety and minimize risk to San Franciscans,” SFMTA Director of Transportation, Jeffrey Tumlin said.

“As more businesses open up and more residents return to work, now is the right time to ensure our streets are clean and ready to support economic activity.”